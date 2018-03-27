CBSE Class 10 maths paper tips: 10 tips to score maximum

CBSE maths paper: Diagram in application of trigonometry (height and distance) and construction must be accurate. CBSE maths paper: Diagram in application of trigonometry (height and distance) and construction must be accurate.

Class 10 mathematics board examination will be conducted by the CBSE on March 28. Considered to be the most difficult test in comparison to other subject exams, it is also high scoring. While pre-boards help in preparing for main board exams, these last-minute tips, tricks will help you sort things a day before the maths test.

1) CBSE question papers are set in and around NCERT, so during this time revise the examples from your NCERT books.

2) In morning, revise all the formulas.

3) Read question paper thoroughly and prioritise your answers. So, you need to attempt only those questions in which you are confident of. Once done try other questions in a similar way, that is, from known to unknown.

4) Some questions would be calculation skill based, so don’t be in hurry for calculations.

5) If you encounter some questions taking extra time or effort, you are advised to attempt such questions at the end.

6) Avoid making broad rough margin line on every page as it will highly reduce the main writing area.

7) Start every question from a fresh page.

8) You can start solving from any section of the paper, but there should be proper sequencing and mark question number before attempting the question.

9) Avoid writing question in the exam, it consumes your time.

10) Try writing neatly and wherever possible draw figures, particularly in coordinate geometry, surface area, volume and area related to circles chapters, which may get the attention of evaluator on your question.

11) Diagram in the application of trigonometry (height and distance) and construction must be accurate.

12) In general, a student finishes the paper in two hours 20-40 minutes. So, you are advised not relaxed after finishing your paper, but utilise the rest time for rectification.

13) Don’t leave any question unattempted, to the best of your ability attempt all the questions.

14) If supplementary answer sheets are used tag them properly, it is been observed that every year student’s loose marks just because of improperly tagged answer sheets. So tag your answer sheet properly.

– By Anjani Kumar Rai, Mathematics Coordinator, VidyaGyan School.

