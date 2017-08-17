CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results 2017 declared, check region-wise result online at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2017 is available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th result 2017 is available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10 compartment examinations on August 17 at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The exam was held from July 17 to July 24. The compartment exam is held for students who failed to clear a subject during the annual board exam held in March.

CBSE Class 10th result 2017, here’s how to check your results

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th result 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

The annual examination of class 10 was held in March, results of which were announced on June 2, 2017. The overall pass percentage fell down to 5 per cent with students scoring 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent in 2016. As per reports, a total of 16,67,573 candidates appeared for the exam of which 7,81,463 students appeared in CBSE’s school-based exam and 8,86,506 students took the board-based exam.

