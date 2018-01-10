CBSE Class 10 exams 2018: Exams from March 5, check datesheet here

CBSE class 10 boards 2018: The Board has released the datesheet at the official website – cbse.nic.in. CBSE class 10 boards 2018: The Board has released the datesheet at the official website – cbse.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 boards datesheet 2018: The datesheet for class 10 board exam has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website – cbse.nic.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams will begin from March 5 and continue till April 4. The Board has also released the datesheet for class 12 boards.

Last year, the Board took the decision to scrap the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) grading system for class 10 students and re-introduced the annual examination system from the academic year 2017-18.

CBSE class 10 boards 2018, datesheet

Monday, March 5

166 Info & Comm. Tech

401 Dynamic of retail

402 Info Technology

403 Security

404 Automobile Tech

405 INTR to FMG

406 INTR to Tourism

407 Beauty & Welln

408 Introductory Agric

409 Food Production

410 Front Office Opera

411 Banking and Insura

Tuesday, March 6

002 Hindi Course – A

085 Hindi Course – B

Thursday, March 8

165 Foundation of I T

Saturday, March 10

076 National Cadet Cor

254 Elem Book-K & Accy

354 e-Publish & e-Off

Monday, March 12

101 English Comm.

184 English Lng & Lit

Wednesday, March 14

031 Carnatic Music Voc

032 Car. Music Mel Ins

034 Hind.Music Vocal

035 Hind.Music Mel.Ins

036 Hind Music.Per.Ins

Friday, March 16

086 Science-Theory

090 Science without PR

Monday, March 19

016 Arabic

017 Tibetan

024 Nepali

413 Health Care Servic

Tuesday, March 20

003 Urdu Course-A

004 Punjabi

005 Bengali

006 Tamil

007 Telugu-AP

008 Sindhi

009 Marathi

010 Gujarati

011 Manipuri

012 Malayalam

013 Odia

014 Assamese

015 Kannada

020 German

021 Russian

023 Persian

025 Limboo

026 Lepcha

092 Bodo

093 Tangkhul

094 Japanese

095 Bhutia

096 Spanish

097 Kashmiti

098 Mizo

099 Bahasa Melayu

131 Rai

132 Gurung

133 Tamang

134 Sherpa

136 Thai

Thursday, March 22

Social Science

Saturday, March 24

Home Science

Wednesday, March 28

Mathematics

Monday, April 2

018 French

122 Comm. Sanskrit

303 Urdu Course-B

Tuesday, April 3

089 Telugu – Telangana

154 Elem. of Business

Wednesday, April 4

049 Painting

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App