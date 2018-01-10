CBSE Class 10 exams 2018: Exams from March 5, check datesheet here

CBSE class 10 boards datesheet 2018: The datesheet for class 10 board exam has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website – cbse.nic.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same are required to check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams will begin from March 5 and continue till April 4. The Board has also released the datesheet for class 12 boards.
Last year, the Board took the decision to scrap the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) grading system for class 10 students and re-introduced the annual examination system from the academic year 2017-18.
CBSE class 10 boards 2018, datesheet
Monday, March 5
166 Info & Comm. Tech
401 Dynamic of retail
402 Info Technology
403 Security
404 Automobile Tech
405 INTR to FMG
406 INTR to Tourism
407 Beauty & Welln
408 Introductory Agric
409 Food Production
410 Front Office Opera
411 Banking and Insura
Tuesday, March 6
002 Hindi Course – A
085 Hindi Course – B
Thursday, March 8
165 Foundation of I T
Saturday, March 10
076 National Cadet Cor
254 Elem Book-K & Accy
354 e-Publish & e-Off
Monday, March 12
101 English Comm.
184 English Lng & Lit
Wednesday, March 14
031 Carnatic Music Voc
032 Car. Music Mel Ins
034 Hind.Music Vocal
035 Hind.Music Mel.Ins
036 Hind Music.Per.Ins
Friday, March 16
086 Science-Theory
090 Science without PR
Monday, March 19
016 Arabic
017 Tibetan
024 Nepali
413 Health Care Servic
Tuesday, March 20
003 Urdu Course-A
004 Punjabi
005 Bengali
006 Tamil
007 Telugu-AP
008 Sindhi
009 Marathi
010 Gujarati
011 Manipuri
012 Malayalam
013 Odia
014 Assamese
015 Kannada
020 German
021 Russian
023 Persian
025 Limboo
026 Lepcha
092 Bodo
093 Tangkhul
094 Japanese
095 Bhutia
096 Spanish
097 Kashmiti
098 Mizo
099 Bahasa Melayu
131 Rai
132 Gurung
133 Tamang
134 Sherpa
136 Thai
Thursday, March 22
Social Science
Saturday, March 24
Home Science
Wednesday, March 28
Mathematics
Monday, April 2
018 French
122 Comm. Sanskrit
303 Urdu Course-B
Tuesday, April 3
089 Telugu – Telangana
154 Elem. of Business
Wednesday, April 4
049 Painting
