CBSE Class 10 exam 2017: Datesheet released, check here

The CBSE exams for class 10 will commence from March 9 and will end on April 10. The examination has got delayed by a week due to assembly elections in five states. From Class 10, a total of 1667573 students have registered for the exam. Last year, 1491371 have applied to sit for the Board exam. As many as 16354 have registered in this year’s board exam.
The exam will begin at 10:30 am.
Thursday, March 9
401 Dynamics Retail (O)
402 Info Tech (O)
403 Security (O)
404 Auto Tech (O)
406 Int. Tourism(O) and (C)
461 Dynamics Retail(C)
462 Info Tech (C)
463 Security (C)
464 Auto Tech (C)
466 Int. Tourism (C)
467 Beauty And Wellness
Friday, March 10
002 Hindi Course A
006 Tamil
085 Hindi Course B
Wednesday, March 15
007 Telugu
018 French
076 National Cadet Corps
166 Information & Comm Tech
Thursday, March 16
031 Music Car Vocal
032 Music Car Ins Mel.
033 Music Car Ins Per.
034 Music Hind.Vocal
035 Music Hind.Ins Mel
036 Music Hind.Ins Per
Saturday, March 18
154 Elem. Of Business
254 Elem. Of Book-K & Accy
354 E-Typewriting English
454 E-Typewriting Hindi
Monday, March 20
049 Painting
096 Spanish
021 Russian
Wednesday, March 22
086 Science
090 Science W/O Prac
Thursday, March 23
003 Urdu Course A
010 Gujarati
011 Manipuri
017 Tibetan
023 Persian
024 Nepali
025 Limboo
026 Lepcha
093 Tangkhul
094 Japanese
095 Bhutia
098 Mizo
099 Bahasa Melayu
122 Comm. Sanskrit
303 Urdu Course B
Saturday, March 25
008 Sindhi
122 Sanskrit
Monday, March 27
004 Punjabi
005 Bengali
009 Marathi
012 Malayalam
013 Odia
014 Assamese
015 Kannada
016 Arabic
020 German
Thursday, March 30
101 English Comm.
184 English Lang & Lit
Monday, April 3
041 Mathematics
Wednesday, April 5
165 Foundation of IT
Saturday, April 8
087 Social Science
Monday, April 10
064 Home Science
