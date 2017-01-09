CBSE Class 10 exam 2017: Datesheet released, check here

The exam will end on April 10 The exam will end on April 10

The CBSE exams for class 10 will commence from March 9 and will end on April 10. The examination has got delayed by a week due to assembly elections in five states. From Class 10, a total of 1667573 students have registered for the exam. Last year, 1491371 have applied to sit for the Board exam. As many as 16354 have registered in this year’s board exam.

The exam will begin at 10:30 am.

Thursday, March 9

401 Dynamics Retail (O)

402 Info Tech (O)

403 Security (O)

404 Auto Tech (O)

406 Int. Tourism(O) and (C)

461 Dynamics Retail(C)

462 Info Tech (C)

463 Security (C)

464 Auto Tech (C)

466 Int. Tourism (C)

467 Beauty And Wellness

Friday, March 10

002 Hindi Course A

006 Tamil

085 Hindi Course B

Wednesday, March 15

007 Telugu

018 French

076 National Cadet Corps

166 Information & Comm Tech

Thursday, March 16

031 Music Car Vocal

032 Music Car Ins Mel.

033 Music Car Ins Per.

034 Music Hind.Vocal

035 Music Hind.Ins Mel

036 Music Hind.Ins Per

Saturday, March 18

154 Elem. Of Business

254 Elem. Of Book-K & Accy

354 E-Typewriting English

454 E-Typewriting Hindi

Monday, March 20

049 Painting

096 Spanish

021 Russian

Wednesday, March 22

086 Science

090 Science W/O Prac

Thursday, March 23

003 Urdu Course A

010 Gujarati

011 Manipuri

017 Tibetan

023 Persian

024 Nepali

025 Limboo

026 Lepcha

093 Tangkhul

094 Japanese

095 Bhutia

098 Mizo

099 Bahasa Melayu

122 Comm. Sanskrit

303 Urdu Course B

Saturday, March 25

008 Sindhi

122 Sanskrit

Monday, March 27

004 Punjabi

005 Bengali

009 Marathi

012 Malayalam

013 Odia

014 Assamese

015 Kannada

016 Arabic

020 German

Thursday, March 30

101 English Comm.

184 English Lang & Lit

Monday, April 3

041 Mathematics

Wednesday, April 5

165 Foundation of IT

Saturday, April 8

087 Social Science

Monday, April 10

064 Home Science

