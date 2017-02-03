CBSE Class 10 board: 3 languages not mandatory before 2019-20

CBSE Class 10 board: All three languages would be main subjects in the Class 10 board exams. CBSE Class 10 board: All three languages would be main subjects in the Class 10 board exams.

The CBSE’s proposal to make mandatory three languages for Class 10 board examination is not likely to be implemented till 2019-20 academic year, a senior official on Friday said. The CBSE had in December sent the proposed formula for secondary education to MHRD, according to which the students taking Class 10 board exams will have to study three languages, including English as main subjects.

At present, the formula is applicable only till class 8 in CBSE schools and Class 10 students study two languages, including English. “The proposal will not apply for batches taking the Class 10 board exams till 2019-20 because the government does not want to disturb students already following the current scheme,” a senior official said.

Under the new plan, a student would have to take up two Indian languages listed in Schedule-VIII. The third language would be English.

All three languages would be main subjects in the Class 10 board exams. Students can study a foreign language, or a non-listed Indian language, as an additional subject, which will be non-qualifying in nature.

