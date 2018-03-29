CBSE Class 10 and 12 paper leaks: Delhi Police questions coaching centre owner

CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI photo CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI photo

The Delhi Police is questioning the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar whose name was shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education in their complaint and who is suspected to be behind the alleged leak of Class 12 economics paper. The Delhi Police’s crime branch is investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter.

The owner of the coaching centre, a Delhi University passout, used to teach mathematics and economics. He is one of the main suspects, said an official privy to the probe.

The official said they have not yet found any clue that point to the involvement of any CBSE official in the matter. “It is too early to say that CBSE officials are involved or not, but the investigation so far does not indicate such a thing. We have spoken to some students and coaching institutes and their teachers who had received copies of the leaked papers to ascertain the source of the leaked papers,” he added.

The alleged leak of the papers yesterday snowballed into a major issue, with students venting their frustration on Twitter and criticising the Board for its failure to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

The Delhi Police has received phone numbers from which WhatsApp messages containing the papers were circulated and it is trying to identify the users of these numbers.

The investigators have also asked the Board to share details of how the papers were sent to examination centres.

On Monday, panic had gripped students of Class 12 following claims on social media that the economics paper had been leaked even though CBSE had denied any slip up. Reports about the economics paper being leaked had circulated on social media, several hours before the paper commenced on Monday.

The CBSE, however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic. A similar incident occurred on March 15, when the Delhi government said it had received complaints of the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked. A probe was later ordered even though the board denied any leak.

