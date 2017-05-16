CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2017: How and where to check results

CBSE class 12th results 2017: The result was last year released on May 28 CBSE class 12th results 2017: The result was last year released on May 28

CBSE Class 12 results are expected to release by May 24. Since over 10.28 lakh students will be checking their results at the same time, it is better for the students to keep an eye on all options. Like previous years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The results can be accessed on these official websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The students have to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores. There are chances that the server will be down for a while, in which case students should be patient and check again after some time has passed.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12th results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link CBSE Class 12th results 2017

You’ll be directed to a new page

On that, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details and click on submit

Your marks will be displayed

The schools will automatically get their entire results on their email ids which are registered with the Board. Students can also call on the telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL through which results can be accessed through IVRS. These are the National Informatics Centre: 011 – 24300699 and the MTNL: 011 -28127030.

Last year, to make Class 10 and 12 exam results access easier, tech-giant Microsoft had collaborated with CBSE on its search engine, Bing.com. The students, parents and teachers can easily search and get the scorecards on mobile, PC and tablets as well. Also many private websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com also host the results.

