CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2017 declaration date not decided yet

CBSE class 10, 12 results 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet decided the dates for declaration of the class 10 and 12 results, according to official sources. Although many sites are claiming that the results will be out by May 24 and June 2, the Board has not set a specific date for the release of the results.

The CBSE board examinations were delayed this year due to the elections and it is possible that the results will also be delayed. Last year, the results of class 10 was released on May 21 while class 12 results were declared on May 28.

This year, a total of 19,85,397 students from classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exams. About 3,70,615 girls and 5,15,891 boys appeared for the class 10 exams while 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys took part in the class 12 board exams.

Among the cities, Chennai had the highest number of students for the Class 10 exams (1,54,401) and Delhi had the highest number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321).

Steps to download the CBSE class 10th, 12th exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in)

– Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 or class 12 results of 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

