CBSE Class 10, 12 re-exam date and time: Board to announce dates by Monday

Ever since the CBSE has announced re-test for Class 10 Maths paper and Class 12 Economics paper, from students to their parents everybody is protesting. Since Thursday and Friday are national holidays, the board is expected to release the exam dates by Monday evening or Tuesday.

Police probe: According to Crime Branch officials, 25 people have been questioned including 11 schoolchildren, seven college students, five private tutors and two individuals. On Thursday evening, police questioned nine more people.

Protest across cities: While students protested in Delhi, many took to the street in Ludhiana as well. Students are against the idea of re-test.

Online protest: Students are signing a petition against re-exam on change.org. They are urging that grades should be given to them and re-test to be held in Delhi region.

Centre at backfoot: The main Opposition Congress has demanded the sacking of Javadekar, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a probe into the leak by a high court judge. Responding to the outrage and the allegations, Javadekar said, “What can we do so that this thing does not get repeated, we are discussing and deliberating. To end the crime in the education system is a great challenge for us. I am having discussions with my counterparts abroad, and the US, and trying to find a system. We will punish the culprits and bring in necessary reforms within the system.”

Re-test dates: CBSE chairperson Karwal said the decision to hold re-exams in two subjects was taken in “favour of the students”. “We have taken the decision in favour of the students and in utmost fairness. Very soon, we will announce the dates (for re-test). Any further decision would also be taken in favour of the students… Students don’t have to worry about anything. We are with them,” she said.

Parents holiday cancelled: Fearing that the re-examination could be scheduled in April-end, most parents think they might have to cancel their flight and train tickets. Travel booking portals, however, said it is too early to say if flights scheduled during that time would be cancelled because of this. “MakeMyTrip won’t be able to participate as it is too early to access cancellations or change of plans specifically due to CBSE exam rescheduling,” a statement read.

