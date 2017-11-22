CBSE unlikely to advance class 10, 12 exams to February

CBSE’s plan to advance the examinations is a part of the reforms in the evaluation process CBSE’s plan to advance the examinations is a part of the reforms in the evaluation process

Contrary to the earlier reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct the class 10 and 12 examinations in March. Earlier, the reports suggested that the board is planning to preponed the class 10 and 12 examinations by a month as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation.

Moreover, the CBSE is also planning to sum up the examination within a month to give more time to teachers to evaluate answer sheets. At present, the exams usually begin from March and ends by the third week of April.

The board’s plan to advance the examinations is a part of the reforms in the evaluation process, which has come under the scanner due to glaring errors in the practice, says a Hindustan Times report.

In June, the board said that no such decision will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools. Various CBSE-affiliated schools were raising concerns over the Board’s plan to study the idea of advancement of board examination by over a month.

This year, a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 have appeared. As many as 824355 have passed the Class 12 exams 2017.

The datasheet for both class 10 and 12 are released by the CBSE in January on the same day.

