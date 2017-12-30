CBSE Class 10, 12 boards date sheet to release in January first week, mains from March

As per reports, the CBSE is expected to release class 10, 12 datesheet in the first week of January. As per reports, the CBSE is expected to release class 10, 12 datesheet in the first week of January.

CBSE Boards: Although the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had confirmed few days back that it would conduct class 10, 12 exams in March, the datesheet is still not out. But as per reports, the same is expected to be released in the first week of January as the practicals are slated to commence from January 16. Students are suggested to keep a strict watch at the official website – cbse.nic.in for latest updates.

The Board has released a statement saying that it would be conducting AISSE and AISSCE examinations in March, 2018 for secondary and senior secondary level. Board officials confirmed to NDTV that they are currently working on the formalities of the exam and would release the date sheet in January first week.

The CBSE is also planning to sum up the examination within a month to give more time to teachers to evaluate answer sheets. At present, the exams usually begin from March and ends by the third week of April.

The Board has also asked schools to ensure that all teachers, teaching classes 9 to 12, for all subjects, register themselves on the examination portal and fill the teachers database. Teachers should be relieved for evaluation of answer script who are identified by CBSE for this purpose, it added.

