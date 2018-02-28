CBSE class 10, 12 board exams to begin from March 5, over 28 lakh students to appear

As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12. (File) As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12. (File)

CBSE boards 2018: The board exams for class 10, 12 students are set to begin from March 5 and this year, over 28 lakh students will be appearing for the same. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12.

Class 10 boards

Total number of girls registered: 6,71,103

Total number of boys registered: 9,67,325

Differently abled students: 4510

Class 12 boards

Total number of girls registered: 4,95,899

Total number of boys registered: 6,90,407

Differently abled students: 2846

For class 10, there are 4453 exam centres and 17,574 schools this year and for class 12, there are 4138 centres and 11,518 schools. Outside India, there are total 78 examination centres for class 10 exams and 71 for class 12 examination. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

The board has permitted students with diabetes to carry eatables with them to the examination centres. Appropriate arrangements have been made with the state authorities and local police to ensure no unethical practice takes place during the exams.

A relief for class 10 students

Also, providing a huge relief to a large number of class 10 students from the current batch, the board has decided to grant a one-time relaxation in passing marks. According to this new rule, the pass mark criteria has been kept at overall 33 per cent. There will be no need for students to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments.

