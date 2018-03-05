CBSE class 10, 12 board exams begin, PM Modi extends best wishes

CBSE Board exams 2018: The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. (PTI photo) The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. (PTI photo)

CBSE Board exams 2018: With over 28 lakh students appearing, the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams have commenced today, from March 5 (Monday). As compared to last year, less number of candidates are appearing for class 10 exams, but more for class 12 this time. Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the class 10 examination, while over 11 lakh have registered for class 12.

Extending his good wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that students should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence. He had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a “never give-up” attitude during a recent interaction here.

“Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class 12 and class 10 examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence,” he said on Twitter today.

The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. “The board has made appropriate arrangements with state authorities and local police to ensure trouble free examinations throughout the country,” the CBSE official said.

Also, providing a huge relief to a large number of class 10 students from the current batch, the board has decided to grant a one-time relaxation in passing marks. According to this new rule, the pass mark criteria has been kept at overall 33 per cent. There will be no need for students to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments.

