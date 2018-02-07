CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2018 admit card released at cbse.nic.in

CBSE exams to begin from March 5. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi CBSE exams to begin from March 5. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination 2018. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website – cbse.nic.in.

The exams will begin on March 5, 2018. While Class 10 exams will end on April 4, Class 12 exams will end on April 12. A total of 28.24 lakh students are to appear for the examinations across the country, among them 16.38 lakh students for Class X and 11.86 lakh students for Class XII.

CBSE exam 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘downloading of admit card, list of candidates, centre material for x/xii-examination 2018’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your user id, password and submit security pin

CBSE has announced the dates for pre-exam annual psychological counselling. The counselling session will begin from February 1 and will continue till April 13. Students can get the same both during the preparation time and at the time of examinations to get over exam related stress. Four special educators will take care of issues of differently abled students.

A question answer column will also be published in major national newspaper and experts will answer queries there. Students can also mail their queries to counselling.cecbse@gmail.com.

