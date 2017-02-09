CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2017 admit card out, download now

CBSE exam 2017: The pre-examination psychological counselling has begun CBSE exam 2017: The pre-examination psychological counselling has begun

CBSE exam 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination 2017. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website – cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE exams will begin on March 9, 2017. The class 10 will end on April 10 while the class 12 exams will continue till April 29. The exam dates had been delayed this year due to elections in five states- Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download CBSE exam 2017 admit card

On the homepage, click on ‘downloading of admit card, list of candidates, centre material for x/xii-examination 2017’

A new page will open

Enter your user id, password and submit security pin

Download and take a print out

Like every year, the Board has released a psychological counselling services for students and parents to overcome exam-related stress. The pre-examination psychological counselling, which is in its 20th year will go on till April 29.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd