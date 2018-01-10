CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations from March 5

Nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU exams. Express Photo (representational image) Nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU exams. Express Photo (representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday, announced that it will conduct its annual examinations of Classes 10 and 12 from March 5. While the CBSE class 10 examinations would end on April 4, the class 12 board examinations would go on until April 12.

The students in class 10 will appear for the subject Information and Communication Technology as their first paper, English is the first exam for class 12 students. As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools will be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31

Students from both the class will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the board examination. All the students will be assigned a grade in a rank order. Grades will be provided for internal as well as practical marks. The board exam will commence from 10.30 am. CBSE date sheet 2018 is available at the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.in. Read more

At least 16,38,552 and 11,86,144 students are expected to appear for class 10 examination and class 12 annual exams respectively. This will be the first batch to appear for Class X board examination after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App