Before exams, fractured wrist and a surgery

76% Science

Ryan International School, Kandivali

For 17-year-old Abhyuday, all hell had broken loose when he fractured his right wrist during a physical exercise class only a fortnight before his Class XII exams. But on Saturday, he breathed a sigh of relief. A science student, he has scored 76 per cent. Abhyuday, who had a surgery scheduled in between his exams, said: “Between my physics and my chemistry exams, there was a four-day gap. I had a K-wire removal surgery scheduled right then for which I had to travel to Gujarat for two days. After I returned, I had only two days to study. So, my marks suffered but I am satisfied with what I got.”

“Since I couldn’t write, studying subjects like physics and chemistry, which deal with formulas, derivations and equations, was very difficult. A writer was assigned, so that was a relief and I did my best to remember the formulas. My family and my school were very supportive,” said Abhyuday, who is currently undergoing physiotherapy. He wants to pursue MBBS or pharmacy.

76% Commerce

R N Podar School, Santacruz

Mukhund was out of school for over two months. Following a tumor removal surgery six months before the boards, he was bedridden for two months. When he returned to school, he had much to catch up on. The effects of strong painkillers didn’t help his case any better. “Three of my prelims had gotten over but I still hadn’t completed my portion even once. I panicked, however, I decided to take things at my own pace. A few weeks before my exams, I began to stay over at the school and consult my teachers over the phone. After this, I would like to pursue commercial aviation.”

94.8% Science

95% Science

Apeejay School, Nerul

The scores of twins Akhil and Nikhil are almost identical. While Akhil has got 94.8 per cent, Nikhil scored 95 per cent in Science. “Throughout our school years, we would get similar marks. So, this is no surprise,” said Akhil, who has scored one mark less than his brother. While Nikhil has scored 95 in all the five subjects and has a total of 475, Akhil scored 99 in maths, 90 in computer science and 95 in the rest of the subjects. He has a total of 474. Having cleared the first level of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the duo has recently taken the advanced level of the exam. “We want to pursue engineering in IIT. We are intent on mechanical or computer science streams,” said Akhil.

