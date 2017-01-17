CBSE: Circular on appointment of principals held in abeyance

CBSE has held in abeyance its circular mandating that selection panels for choosing heads of its affiliated schools will include a person nominated by the CBSE chairperson and a nominee of the state government.

Keeping in view the existing provisions in various state legislations on education, the CBSE circular dated December 21, 2016 has been kept in abeyance, restoring thereby the earlier provision of Affiliation Bye-laws in case of recruitment of the head of the school, the CBSE said in a statement today.

The Delhi government had yesterday asked private schools in the national capital to not follow the CBSE circular on appointment of principals. Board officials, however, said that the circular had been put in abeyance some days ago.

There is no question of collision between CBSE and the Department of Education, the CBSE statement said.

Earlier, following a Governing Body meeting yesterday, the CBSE has issued a circular to all schools as per which the bye-laws regarding recruitment of head of schools have been amended.