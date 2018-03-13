CBSE chemistry exam 2018: Class 12 students find paper tricky, mixed reactions

CBSE class 12 chemistry analysis: Teachers expect that the performance level will be better this year as compared to 2017. CBSE class 12 chemistry analysis: Teachers expect that the performance level will be better this year as compared to 2017.

CBSE class 12 chemistry analysis: Chemistry, the second major paper for CBSE class 12 science was conducted today. Just like the physics paper, the students found chemistry paper tricky. Most questions were from previous board examination papers with some numerical change. Questions from organic chemistry were simpler compared to previous year’s chemistry paper. The value-based question (23rd question) was based on harmful effects of excessive use of polymers. However, many students said that there were too many Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions which were time-consuming. Teachers said that all questions were from NCERT only.

A good balance was maintained among all sets. One question from organic and one from physical chemistry were found to be relatively tough by students. The questions from inorganic chemistry are mostly taken from previous board examinations. Overall the paper was tricky, but easy. Teachers expect that the performance level will be better this year as compared to 2017.

For those appearing for engineering entrance exams 2018 might find the paper easy, but for others, too many questions on HOTS will take away their chances of scoring well.

Teacher, student reactions

Yashika Chough, a student of Manav Racha International School, Faridabad Sec 14 said “It is easy to pass the exam but it is hard to score above 65 per cent as most of the questions were application based. Organic chemistry and numerical questions were quite tricky to solve. At the same time the paper was easy and not lengthy”.

Rajni Bhandula, Chemistry teacher from Manav Racha International School, Faridabad Sec 14 said, “The paper was not easy but at the same time it was not tough. It was mainly concept based. Also, if a student had gone through the NCERT thoroughly, practiced from sample papers and consulted reference books for a little practice, he or she would have faced absolutely no problem”.

With inputs from Ratna Kumar Vadapally, PGT Chemistry, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr

