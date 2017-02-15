CBSE schools to soon eliminate bulky school bags: Prakash Javadekar

Bulky school bags lugged by school students may soon become a thing of the past. The HRD ministry is now working on fresh norms for CBSE schools to reduce the burden of bags on students, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said. “I am going to reduce the weight of school bags…carrying heavy bags is not necessary. It will definitely happen. We are preparing norms for CBSE schools that bundles of books and notebooks do not have to be needlessly carried,” he said at an event organised by CSE where children from several schools were present.

While CBSE has directed its schools that students upto Class II should not bring school bags and the restricted the number of books carried till class VIII, the HRD ministry is looking at these aspects to make the norms more effective, broadbased as well as comprehensive, ministry officials said.

Javadekar added that another change he plans to make is regarding project work assigned to school children. He pointed out that it was parents who usually have to pitch in to complete the projects assigned to their wards. Referring to an instance in his family, Javadekar said he once saw his granddaughter working on project-work at home with the help of her mother.

When asked what was happening, he was told that without the assistance of adults, the teacher would not mark a ‘star’ for the assignment. “…but the real education is where the child learns even if he makes a mistake. The seniors can guide though…The parents too need to be educated,” he said.

