NEET 2017: Cut-off may be high

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2017) was held in May 7 but the results are not releasing in the first week of June due to Madras Court’s order. CBSE has not released the answer keys as well. Since this year, over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam, we’ll find out what experts are suggesting on the NEET 2017 cut-off.

Aakash Chaudhry, Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd said since the cutoff for general category in All India 15 per cent quota seats will be around 475- 480. “The paper this year was relatively easy as compared to the last year, hence the cut off might increase,” said he.

Similarly Anand Nagarajan from TIME suggests that the cut-off of this year is expected to be at 480 for general category, for OBC it is likely to be 430, about 345 for SC and for ST, it should be 285.

However Rajshekhar Ratrey, Toppr.com believes that the cut-off will be lower this year. “The paper this year was lengthier and tougher as compared to last year’s exam. We expect this year’s cut-off to be slightly lesser than that of last year,” he said.

Factors to determine the cut off

It is the overall difficulty level of the paper and the number of aspirants writing the test that defines the cut-off. Chaudhry said, “Also the number of seats along with wait list criteria followed by examining body are important factors,” he said.

In some entrance exams, there are set cut-offs or expectations by examining body, below which they do not take candidates, irrespective of number of seats or aspirants.

