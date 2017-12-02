CBSE calls for application for renewal of CSSS scholarships form 2012 to 2014

Hard copies of the application forms must also be submitted by December 31, 2017. Hard copies of the application forms must also be submitted by December 31, 2017.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS). Interested students can renew their applications on the official website of the Board (cbse.nic.in).

Scholarships can be renewed for the years including 2012, 2013 and 2014. The last date to apply for the same online is on December 15, 2017. Hard copies of the application forms must also be submitted by December 31, 2017. The scholarship amont is Rs 1,000 per month for three years for graduation and Rs 2,000 per month for two years for post graduate courses.

“Detailed eligibility conditions for online renewal application for Scholarship are available in cbse.nic.in,” the Board said in the notification.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should have passed class 12 board exams in 2012, 2013, 2014.

– Candidates should not be availing other scholarships.

– Candidates should have passed with at least 60 per cent in the course they are pursuing.

– Candidates should have at least 75 per cent attendance and good discipline.

