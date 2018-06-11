Class 10 result declared: Considering Mathematics? Think beyond traditional engineering

Students who love mathematics can check out the below-listed careers for them. Students who love mathematics can check out the below-listed careers for them.

While the CBSE and most state board have already announced the results of Class 10 exams, students must have decided on what stream — Arts, Commerce or Science — they are planning to take. So, if you are good at mathematics, you don’t need to limit your options to traditional engineering. Several careers require strong mathematical and analytical skills. These skills form the base of your understanding and help you grasp concepts easily. Let’s have a look at 10 careers that require a strong mathematical background. Students who love mathematics can check out the below-listed careers for them.

Actuary

Actuaries are risk managers. They are the backbone of financial security for large insurance companies and MNCs. Their analytical skills are used to help organisations plan for the future and secure themselves against potential risks. You can pursue this field after completing grade 12. You must clear a Math-based aptitude exam called ACET to be enrolled as a student actuary with the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI). After clearing this exam, you must pass 15 exams to become a Fellow of Actuaries from IAI.

Mathematician

Mathematicians develop new mathematical principles and understand relationships between existing principles. They create models to solve real-world issues in business, government, engineering, and the sciences. To become a mathematician, you must pass grade 12 in pure sciences. Next, you must pursue a BA, an MA, and a PhD in Mathematics from reputed institutes like Indian Statistical Institute, Indian Institute of Science, or Indian Institute of Technology.

Economist

Economists study the production and distribution of products, resources, and services. They apply economic analysis to issues within a variety of fields like education, health, development, and the environment. To become an economist, you must have an MSc or MA with Economics Honours. Along with pursuing your degree, follow world economics, inflation effects of economies, and government and bank strategies to tackle it.

Physicist

Physicists explore and identify the basic principles that govern the structure and behaviour of matter, the interaction between energy and matter, and the generation and transfer of energy. They can specialize in astrophysics, chemical physics, computational physics, and more. To be a physicist, pursue a bachelor’s degree in physics, preferably from an IIT. Next, you can clear JAM to pursue an MSc from an IIT and GATE to pursue PhD.

Astronomer

Astronomers try to widen the understanding of how the universe works. Information about objects further away from us comes indirectly from earth-bound telescopes or earth-orbiting satellites. The sole purpose of a telescope is to collect lights emitted from these objects. Astronomers analyze and interpret this data. To be an astronomer, pursue a BSc in Physics or an engineering degree which leans towards physics. You can specialise in astrophysics and astronomy only at a masters level. Next, pursue a PhD, and possibly a post-doctorate as well.

Statistician

Statisticians design surveys, experiments, and opinion polls to collect data. They also analyse this data and apply statistical techniques to solve real world issues in various fields. Most statisticians work with the government, or engineering research teams. To be a statistician, you must complete a BSc in statistics, and preferably follow it up with an MSc in statistics

Chartered Accountant

Accountants monitor and record the flow of money through a business or organization. They verify the accuracy of all monetary transactions and ensure that all these transactions are legal. To be a chartered accountant, you must pass the CPT exam after grade 12. Next, you must complete the Intermediate Level or IPCC. Next, you will start 3 years of articleship under a CA of your choice. After this, you will attempt CA Final. Once you pass this exam, you can practice as a CA.

Meteorologist

Meteorologists use scientific principles to observe or forecast occurrences in the earth’s atmosphere and how the atmosphere affects the earth and life. The five main areas where meteorologists work are for TV/Radio stations, consulting businesses, educational facilities, the military, and the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. To be a meteorologist, you must pursue a BSc in Meteorology or Atmospheric Sciences, and then follow it up with a Masters and Doctorate degree.

Financial Planner

Financial planners analyse the financial needs of individuals and companies. They help them with investments, tax laws, and insurance decisions. To do this, they observe economic trends, regulatory changes, and the client’s comfort with risky decisions. To be a Certified Financial Planner, you must complete class 10, and then pass 5 examinations to receive a license and certification from FPSB.

Aerospace Engineer

Aerospace engineers design aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles. They create and test prototypes to make sure that they function according to design. To become an aerospace engineer, you must pursue aerospace or aeronautical engineering after class 12.

