Students to give CBSE class 10 boards next year with two compulsory languages

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the class 10 board examinations will be compulsory. Students currently in class 9 in CBSE affiliated schools will have to appear in the board exams next year.

The board further specified that schemes I and II will stand as discontinued for students appearing for their class 10 board exams this year. According to a notification released by the CBSE, the nine-point grading will be similar to what is followed by the class 12 boards. The exams will be conducted for 80 marks per subject.

The average of the best two tests conducted through the year will be taken into account on final submission. There will be two mandatory language papers and an optional sixth subject. Students will also be allowed to pick a third language.

The CBSE had previously decided to recommend that the three language formula— under which Hindi, English and a modern Indian language are taught— should be extended to class 9 and 10 as well from the current 6 to 8.

Practicals for the additional subjects will be conducted by the schools. A majority of the 18,000 institutions affiliated to the CBSE offer the mother tongue or Hindi, English and a foreign language such as German and Mandarin up to Class 8. All schools will have to implement the three-language formula and extend it up to Class 10.

