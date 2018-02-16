CBSE Boards 2018: Tips for class 12 Mathematics examination

CBSE is an assessment of basic knowledge, not a competitive examination to select few talented students. CBSE is an assessment of basic knowledge, not a competitive examination to select few talented students.

CBSE Boards 2018: The D-day for class 12 CBSE mathematics examination is a mega event for the students. Previous years papers set a trend of skill, concept and application test. It’s not only a test of basic knowledge but an assessment of their planning, practice and confidence. Sincere efforts performed throughout the past years are on stake during these three hours. One should have a highly positive mindset and confident approach for scoring good percentage. Don’t forget CBSE is an assessment of basic knowledge, not a competitive examination to select few talented students.

Here are some tips to help you answer the questions in the best way possible:

Reading question paper: Students should keep in mind that they should look for the questions which they know and prioritize the question to be attempted. So the process of attempting question should be from known to unknown. 15 minutes reading time should be managed smartly to read 29 questions. Never try to solve the questions. Instead, read all the question nicely, especially those involving statements like, matrices word problem, probability, LP and 3-D geometry. This time should also be used for proper selection of questions having internal choices.

Managing space: After prioritizing the answering sequence, space and structure for answers becomes very important. Every section should start from a fresh page with proper question number against it. Rough work is not required in every question, so avoid drawing margin for rough on every sheet as it will reduce the width of the page. Ideally for section A – two pages, section B – one sheet, section C and D -two sheets per questions are sufficient for writing answers.

Managing Time: Do not forget to carry your watch. Your answering time should be very precise. 8-10 minutes for Section-A, 25-30 minutes for Section B, 50-60 minutes for Section C and 40-45 minutes for Section D. At least last 15-20 minutes can be used for rectification. While attempting the questions if you get stuck, better you leave the question and attempt the next question which you know. Same is with questions involved complex calculations.

Stress Management: Try to remain cool in case not hitting the target. In case if you are facing any anxiety take deep breath twice or thrice or drink water. We should not feel overstressed for 1/2 questions instead be motivated from the known part to crack the remaining. Don’t be influenced by the environment of the Examination hall else try to be focused on your answer sheet for better results. Some questions may be different but not difficult, so never give up easily.

Proper respect to each question: After writing the question on the answer script, it is advisable to double check with the question paper, before solving to reduce clerical errors. Most commonly mistakes are committed in those topics which we take it easy so give proper respect to every topic. One silly mistake in any answer may result in loss of 4/6 marks.

Attempt 100 per cent: Always try to attempt the whole question paper in spite of having doubts in some questions. If you have prepared well for the exam there will not be any question that we fail to initiate, so do not leave any question for better results. Even If you don’t know the complete answer, try to write the known steps. CBSE Marking Scheme is step based so proportionate marks will be awarded even if the full answer is not correct.

Avoid Overwriting and Scribbling: Systematic work and well Presented answers are always rewarding. We can’t change our hand-writing at this moment but can really ensure that it is legible. Avoid overwriting and scribbling. If something went wrong then simply cross it out and write again instead of over-writing.

Well labelled Figures and Graph: Graph of Linear Programming, Rough sketch of Area of Bounded region and Figures supporting Plane should be well labelled and neatly drawn.

Proper Revision and Rectification: If you have managed to finish the paper early- which happens with many students- do not leave the exam room or waste the time by idle procrastination. Answer scripts may contain silly and careless mistakes so revision of some question become extremely important. Revision should be done for 6 Marks and 4 marks questions followed by 1/2 Marks questions.

Submitting: After ensuring rectification, tag extra sheets tight and make sure that sheets are in order.

Article authored by Anup Tiwari, Maths Coordinator — VidyaGyan School Bulandshahr UP

