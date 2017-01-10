CBSE board exams to begin on March 9

Studying before exams. Studying before exams.

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board exams by a week in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The Class X and XII board exams will begin on March 9, according to the new schedule released Monday. The Class X exam will be over by April 10 and the Class XII exam will go on till April 29.

“The board has given careful consideration to the situation before postponing the exams by a week, which will now allow students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations,” according to a statement released by the board. Five states go for assembly elections this year — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

More than 16.67 lakh students are deemed to appear for CBSE Class X exams and more than 10.98 lakh will take their Class XII exams this year.Apart from maintaining reasonable time gap between the major papers, the board said it has ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

