CBSE Board exams 2018: Last minute important tips, exam tomorrow

CBSE Board exams 2018: The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. CBSE Board exams 2018: The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4.

CBSE boards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting class 10, 12 board exams from tomorrow, March 5, which are the most crucial exams of one’s school life. With only few hours left for the exams to begin, it is mandatory for the students to relax and maintain a positive frame of mind. Parents should be in full support of their children and must have faith in them. The last day is only for relaxing and going through only the significant areas of the syllabus. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4.

Also read | CBSE Boards 2018: Scribe facility to be provided for students who are unwell

— Admit card: Do not forget to carry your admit card in any case. First thing in the morning make sure you have kept your card inside your bag. You entry inside the examination hall depends upon the same and without it you won’t be permitted to appear for the exams.

— Stationary: Do not forget to carry your pens, pencils, erasers and other stationary items required for the exams.

— Leave on time: Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the examination centre 30-40 minutes before the scheduled time rather than getting late and missing out the paper.

— Examination venue: In order to avoid last moment chaos and confusion, check out the address of the examination centre properly before leaving your house.

— Time management: Don’t spend too much time in answering a question. If you are stuck somewhere, skip that question for a while and answer all those questions which are 100 per cent sure about. Come back and attend all the leftover questions in the end in order to save time. It is always better to attempt the entire paper. This increases the probability of you scoring more.

— Do not panic: Do not ponder over the topics you are weak in or have left. Concentrate on the areas you are confident about and maintain your calm throughout the exam.

— Maintain a positive frame of mind: Keeping a positive attitude is very much required and beneficial. It not only boosts up your morale but also help you answer questions in the best possible way.

— Don’t compare answers: After your paper is over, avoid going and discussing the same with your peers. This is so because in case you find your answer incorrect, it may demoralize you and may make you anxious. This in return may affect your next exam’s preparation.

A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd