CBSE Board exams: Children with special needs allowed to write exams with laptops

CBSE boards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a proposal allowing children with special needs, appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams, to use computer or laptops to give exams from this year. For this purpose a certificate will have to be submitted by the candidate, issued by a registered medical practitioner or qualified psychological consultant. They will have to recommend the use of a computer facility and will have to cite reasons for the same. Also, according to the order issued, relaxation in attendance up to 50 per cent may also be considered for candidates with disability who could not attend school for prescribed days.

The CBSE’s Examination Committee in its recent meeting resolved to grant the additional concession for Candidates With Special Needs (CWSN) category from this year.

“The use of computer shall be limited to only for typing the answers, for viewing the questions in enlarged font size and for listening the question items. Concerned candidates shall bring his/ her own computer or laptop duly formatted and the Centre Superintendent (CS) shall allow the candidate only after inspection of the computer by a computer teacher,” the order said.

“The computer/laptop should not have any internet connection in order to maintain the sanctity of the examination. The request for such an arrangement will have to be made in advance by the candidate by sending a communication with required documents to the CS through school,” it added.

The provision for a reader was also approved by the board in case the student with disability does not want scribe facility and needs a person to read the question paper.

