CBSE Boards 2018: Warning issued to exam centres about fake e-mails asking for question papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 exams have commenced today and the board has issued a warning to all the examination centres. An alert has been furnished regarding frivolous mails and messages being sent to them, asking for copies of question papers for verification. “It has been observed that some elements are writing to some of the examination centres and asking for copies of question papers for verification. Such elements are sending text messages in the name of CBSE Examination Controller using mail id ce.cbse2018@gmail.com,” an advisory issued by the board read.

“The board does not ask for any copies of administered question paper from its examination centres. Therefore, all centres located in the country and abroad are intimated that such mails are frivolous and need not be responded or attended to,” it added.

The Class 10 examinations are being conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The Class 12 examinations are being held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. “The board has made appropriate arrangements with state authorities and local police to ensure trouble free examinations throughout the country,” the CBSE official said.

