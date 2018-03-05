CBSE Board exams 2018: Class 12 students happy with English paper, check analysis

CBSE Board exams 2018: The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. (PTI photo) The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. (PTI photo)

CBSE Boards 2018: The CBSE class 10, 12 exams started from today, March 5 and over 28 lakh students appeared for the same. The first paper for class 12 students was that of English, which is considered a favorite of many. Beaming with joy, almost all the students were happy with this year’s paper. There was hardly any student who found the paper difficult or found anything out of the syllabus. Check out the entire section-wise analysis of today’s paper below.

Easy reading section

Students were able to complete their exam with almost 15 minutes to spare for revising and highlighting the value points. While the reading section apparently seemed simple, the MCQs required re-reading the passage to arrive at the most suitable alternative. The note making question was factual and easy to attempt.

Challenging report writing

The writing section was quite straightforward. However, the question on report writing was somewhat challenging for the students. The questions from the literature section, according to the students, were quite predictable. They had attempted most of the questions over and over again in their school based assessments.

Overall, a balanced paper

The two questions on the novel were based on character sketch. It was a deviation from the usual pattern, where one of the questions is supposed to be based on plot or theme. The teachers are of the opinion that the paper was a balanced one with due weightage given to comprehension, application, evaluation and inference.

The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. Students can find the entire datesheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in

Inputs contributed by Richa Sharma, PGT English, VidyaGyan School

