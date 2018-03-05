CBSE Boards 2018: Scribe facility to be provided for students who are unwell

CBSE Boards 2018: The scribe provided should be a student of class lower than the one for which the candidate is taking the examination. CBSE Boards 2018: The scribe provided should be a student of class lower than the one for which the candidate is taking the examination.

CBSE Boards 2018: A day before the commencement of class 10 and 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification for the students appearing for the examination. Scribe will be provided to all those who are unable to write the exam due to sudden illness. The same shall be certified by a medical officer of rank not lower than assistant surgeon. In case a student is unable to write the exam because of a sudden accident, the same should also be certified by a medical officer of the rank not lower than assistant surgeon.

Important points from the notification

— Centre Superintendent of the exam centre shall provide scribe in above mentioned cases.

— The scribe provided should be a student of class lower than the one for which the candidate is taking the examination.

— Service of the scribe shall be provided free of cost.

— A suitable room shall be arranged for such candidate availing scribe and one special assistant superintendent shall be appointed to supervise the examination.

This year over 28 lakh students will be appearing for the same. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. As compared to last year, less number of candidates will be appearing for class 10 exams, but more would be appearing for class 12.

Also, the board has permitted students with diabetes to carry eatables with them to the examination centres. Appropriate arrangements have been made with the state authorities and local police to ensure no unethical practice takes place during the exams.

