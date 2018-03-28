CBSE exams 2018: Congress leader Ajay Maken upset as son has to re-appear for class 10 maths paper

CBSE class 10 maths paper was held on March 28 CBSE class 10 maths paper was held on March 28

The CBSE today announced to re-conduct Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics examinations through an official notification on its official website — cbse.nic.in. Ever since this news surfaced, social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook have been flooded with angry posts and reactions from students as well as parents.

Among such parents is Congress leader Ajay Maken, whose son Aujaswi Maken had appeared for the Class 10 maths paper today. The leader expressed his disappointment on Twitter stating he feels “sorry for lakhs of students who now have to re-appear for the exam and that their joy of finishing board exams was shortlived.”

My son Aujaswi studied really hard for #CBSE Class X Board Math Exams held today His joy of finishing Board Exams was short lived. He is extremely dejected as the Math paper got leaked& this #LeakingGovt will hold the Exam again I feel sorry for him as lakhs of other students! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 28, 2018

The new dates for the exams will be uploaded on the website within a week. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered.

A teacher from a reputed school has said that many students have received the economics paper on Whatsapp but were not sure whether it was leaked or not. But many have followed those questions and prepared the same. They were even expecting 100 marks as the questions matched the ones on Whatsapp exactly. “Parents want re-test as they feel their child’s future will be at stake. Many students are unhappy with the re-conduct of the exam and anxious about the new dates,” said she.

The notice issued by the board states, “With the view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations”.

