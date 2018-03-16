CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2018: Last minute tips, exam tomorrow

CBSE class 12 geography exam: The CBSE class 12 students will be appearing for their geography paper tomorrow, on March 17. The CBSE class 12 students will be appearing for their geography paper tomorrow, on March 17.

CBSE class 12 geography exam: The CBSE class 12 students will be appearing for their geography paper tomorrow, on March 17. The last day is only for relaxing and going through only the significant areas of the syllabus. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. The board exams for both class 10, 12 began from March 5. Go through the following tips one day before the exam so as to perform well.

Old papers/sample papers

A day before the exam, do not try to touch those topics which you have left. Revise only your strong points and if required, solve previous year’s paper/2-3 sample papers to identify trends and to practice writing answers according to the given word limits.

Thorough reading

You have 15 minutes reading time so read the whole paper very thoroughly. Data/ diagrams/route maps based questions must be thoroughly read and then answered.

What to attempt first?

Attempt only those questions first for which you are 100 per cent confident. However, it is better to start with the one marker questions as they require less time. Afterwards, according to your confidence you can attempt rest of them. Value based questions are to be attempted later on as they need a little thought process. Therefore, attempt these questions after answering all the direct questions.

Map work

If you are confident about the map, you can start with it. However, it would be better if you attempt the same in the end, when you have written the entire paper.

Focus on the word limit

Most importantly each answer must be written according to its weightage. Stick to the point and do not write very lengthy answers. Be clear while answering questions and avoid writing long paragraphs.

Time management

You can easily complete the 70 marks paper within two hours and 45 minutes. Remaining 15 minutes should be kept for revising the whole paper.

Inputs contributed by Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr

