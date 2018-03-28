CBSE to re-conduct Class 10 maths paper, class 12 economics paper, fresh dates to be announced soon

CBSE Board exams started from March 5. (Representational image) CBSE Board exams started from March 5. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be re-conducting the class 10 mathematics (code 041) and class 12 economics paper (code 0390) as per the official notification on the website — cbse.nic.in. The new dates for the exams will be uploaded on the website within a week. Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11,86,306 students had registered.

CBSE will conduct re-examination of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII. #boardexams pic.twitter.com/RCOwqRt6EZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

The notice issued by the board states, “With the view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations”.

Panic gripped students of class 12 following claims on social media that the economics paper was leaked Monday ahead of the exam even as CBSE denied there was any slip up. “We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure the sanctity of the examination,” a senior CBSE official said. Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the paper commenced.

Students appeared for the Class 10 maths paper on Wednesday while the Class 12 Economics paper was held on March 26.

As per the CBSE guidelines, if a leak is proved then the board has to re-conduct the exam. In 2014, the board has to re-conduct the exam in Manipur as the physics paper was leaked on a website. In 2006 too, the Business Studies paper was leaked. Since the papers were recovered before the exam, it was held as scheduled after the paper was replaced.

Meanwhile reports suggest some parents and students are planning to move the Delhi High Court over the paper leak. They are claiming that class 10 social studies paper has also been circulated on social media.

