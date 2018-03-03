CBSE Board 2018: Guidelines for class 12 Economics paper

The last paper for class 12 will be conducted on April 4 and a total number of 11,86,306 students will be appearing for 12th boards. The last paper for class 12 will be conducted on April 4 and a total number of 11,86,306 students will be appearing for 12th boards.

CBSE class 12 economics tips: With just 2 days left for the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams to begin, students must be engrossed in revising their syllabus. Beginning from March 5, over 28 lakh students will be appearing for the same. The last paper for class 12 will be conducted on April 4 and a total number of 11,86,306 students will be appearing for 12th boards. By now, students must be clear with all the concepts and must possess a basic understanding of tough topics. Check out few important tips which will help you score better in the exam.

1) Revise the sample papers well. The sample papers can help students understand the latest pattern and will get them acquainted with the type of questions to be asked in the boards.

2) Numerical in economics are very important for both micro as well as macroeconomics. Lot of questions are asked in the exam from chapters like elasticity of demand and supply, revenues and costs, national income etc. These numericals should be practiced on regular basis.

3) The question paper should be read very carefully. Sometimes, students are in a hurry and they miss certain part of the question.

4) The fifteen minutes time given to read the question paper should be utilised properly and a mind map of the answers should be framed there and then.

5) Students should draw the diagrams very neatly and well labelled. The shape of the curve should be first visualized in mind and then can be drawn on paper.

6) Whenever the relationship between two or more variables is asked, always start with their definitions first.

7) Wherever the schedules are asked to be completed, always highlight the formulas of the variables being used in completing the schedules at the bottom.

8) Answers should be specific and to the point. The key words should be highlighted in the answers.

9) Late night study should be avoided a night before the exam as it can create anxiety and blurring of thoughts.

10) The HOTS questions should be read very carefully as they are generally conceptual questions and need application of knowledge. Students should not get panicked after reading these questions.

11) The sequence of the question paper should be strictly followed while answering.

12) Lastly, no question should be left unanswered.

Authored article by Soma Mazumdar, Economic teachers at VidyaGyan School

