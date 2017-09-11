CBSE awards 33 teaches with Rs 50,000, merit certificates for innovative teaching

The teachers were selected on the basis of their interest, academic efficiency, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education. The teachers were selected on the basis of their interest, academic efficiency, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) awarded 33 teachers across the country for their innovative classroom teaching for the academic year of 2016-17. The teachers were presented the awards during a ceremony on Monday by the state Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Upendra Kushwaha.

“The contribution of teachers in nation building and liberating generations is unparalleled. Teachers are truly the pride of a nation and have a long lasting impact on learners and in nation building,” newly appointed CBSE chairman Anita Karwal said during the award ceremony. Read | CBSE UGC NET 2017: Last date to apply at cbsenet.nic.in, exam on November 5, click here

The recipients of the awards included principals, vice principals, postgraduate teachers (PGT), head teachers, heads of departments and trained gradutate teachers (TGT). The awardees are from various states across India including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, New Delhi, Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Kuwait.

They were selected on the basis of their interest, academic efficiency, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education. Each awardee received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a merit certificate.

