CBSE asked to re-evaluate 159 students’ answer sheets: Orissa High Court

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer sheets of at least 159 more students, who approached the court alleging discrepancies in their class XII results that were published last month. A vacation bench of Justice K R Mohapatra asked the petitioners to apply with requisite fees for re-evaluation of their desired papers at the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) regional office in Bhubaneswar by June 19.

Accordingly, the CBSE authorities were asked to evaluate these answer papers again by engaging experts and publish the results by June 30, said senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, who argued the case for one of the petitioners. Read | CBSE 12th result 2017: Plea filed in High Court for re-evaluation of Economics answer sheet, click here

The high court last week had passed a similar order asking the CBSE to re-evaluate the papers of 22 students, of whom only 18 applied for re-evaluation of their answer papers.

The CBSE had filed a review petition in the high court urging it to reconsider its earlier order for re-evaluation of answer papers.

