CBSE re-test 2018: Class 10, 12 exams in Punjab on April 27

CBSE re-exam 2018: The examinations in Punjab will be held on April 27 The examinations in Punjab will be held on April 27

CBSE re-exam 2018: Amid speculation, CBSE has today announced the new examination dates of classes 10 and 12 board exams in Punjab. The re-test will now be conducted on April 27. It was on April 2 that the exams were delayed due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’, leaving students and parents anxious. In view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the state government had requested the Board to postpone the exams. Class 12 students were scheduled to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for class 10 on that day.

“It has been a week and I was completely prepared for the exam and now we don’t even know that when the exam will be held,” Jaspreet Mehra, a Class 10 student from Bhatinda said. Supriya Bhatia, an IT professional said, “It’s depressing for students to aimlessly prepare for exam without knowing an exact date. It should have been announced that day only”.

The board had said that it had received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2, on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’. The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the letter of the state government.

The examinations will be conducted on April 27 (official notification) The examinations will be conducted on April 27 (official notification)

Economics re-examinations on April 25

The re-exam for the Class 12 Economics paper will be held on April 25. The board will announce the dates on the re-exam for the Class 10 Maths paper later, but will be held only in the states of Delhi and Haryana, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said. He also clarified that there will be no re-examination for non-resident Indians or NRI students.

“Regarding Class 10th re-examination — as leak was restricted to only Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in the next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be held in July,” Mr Swarup said.

Earlier, in the wake of paper leak case, the police has arrested several persons from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh in connection with Economics paper leak and others from Jharkhand in connection with Mathematics paper leak.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd