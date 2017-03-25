CBSE announces NEET exam centres in 23 more cities

Currently, it is optional for CBSE students to choose either the Board exam or a school-based examination. (File) Currently, it is optional for CBSE students to choose either the Board exam or a school-based examination. (File)

WITH AN increase in the number of candidates who will be sitting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the addition of 23 more cities to the list of 80 existing cities where the examination is being conducted. The decision to add more centres was desired by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, said CBSE board in a press release issued on Friday.

Against 8,02,594 registered candidates last year in NEET-2016, 11,35,104 candidates have been registered for NEET-2017. The exam, which is held by the CBSE has the highest number of registered candidates sitting for it this year. The medical entrance exam will be held on May 7 this year.

Adding to the list of cities in Maharashtra, four cities have been added namely Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Amravati and Satara. Among the 103 cities where the NEET-2017 is to be conducted, the candidates can give their options from March 24 to March 27 and choose a city from where they can appear for the examination. They can log on to NEET website – http://cbseneet.nic.in for revising their option of cities chosen earlier.

