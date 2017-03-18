CBSE advises Class 10, 12 students to reach exam centre early due to Jat agitation

Students search for their roll numbers in the seat allocation sheet before taking Class 12 CBSE board Exam, in Gurugram on Thursday. PTI Photo Students search for their roll numbers in the seat allocation sheet before taking Class 12 CBSE board Exam, in Gurugram on Thursday. PTI Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked students who are set to appear for Class 10 and 12 Board exams on March 20 to plan their schedule keeping in mind the Jat groups agitation.

In a press release, CBSE has said, “It has come to the notice of the Board through reliable sources that Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Samiti has appealed to the members of the Jat Community to gherao the Parliament House and PM’s residence in New Delhi on 20th March, 2017 (Monday).”

CBSE will conduct Class 12 mathematics, first aid and emergency medical care, clinical bio-chemistry and microbiology-II, microbiology (MLT), health centre management, ophthalmic techniques-II, radiography-II (special investigation imaging radiography) papers. Class 10, painting, Spanish and Russian papers will be conducted on Monday.

In another circular, the Central Board of Secondary Education has directed schools to strictly follow the code of the National Flag and ensure that national honour is not insulted. The board said on Thursday asking for strict compliance of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and the ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’.

