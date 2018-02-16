PM Narendra Modi gives 7 tips to relieve board exam stress

Called ‘Pareeksha pe charcha’, the session witnessed PM Modi taking up pre-recorded and on-the-spot queries from students. Called ‘Pareeksha pe charcha’, the session witnessed PM Modi taking up pre-recorded and on-the-spot queries from students.

PM Narendra Modi today addressed over 3,000 students at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on handling exam-related stress and anxiety. A video-conference was also carried out in order to reach out to those students who could not attend the session. This was important especially for students who would be appearing for their board/annual exams this year. The session was called ‘Pareeksha pe Charcha’, witnessed PM Modi taking up pre-recorded and on-the-spot queries from students regarding dealing with nervousness and pressure during the exams.

Thousands of questions were received by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with the competition. “People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration,” he said.

PM Modi shared anecdotes of students preparing for exams but suffer from forgetfulness during the exam. “They leave no stone unturned during preparations but the stress makes them nervous and they forget what they want to write,” says Modi. Self-confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of improving ourselves. PM Modi suggests yoga as a means of relieving stress. He talks about how different asanas can help in relaxing the mind and easing up the nervousness which gives a positive energy reduces stress. Concentration isn’t something that has to be specifically learnt. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day, it may be while reading, hearing a song, talking to a friend. Do not compete with others, compete with yourself. Every student has his own potential. He requested parents to not put pressure on the children for good grades instead let the students find their own potential. For students, one timetable or a schedule can’t be appropriate for the full year. It is essential to be flexible and make the best use of one’s time. No matter what you choose as a career option you must give it your 100 per cent. The will to do something is a great motivator, it guides you to chose the roadmap to your success.

“Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don’t think of me as the prime minister but as a friend,” Modi said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium.

