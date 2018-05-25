CBSE 12th results 2018 to be declared on May 26 at cbse.nic.in, confirms official

CBSE 12th results 2018: Students can access their result at the official website cbse.nic.in or google.com CBSE 12th results 2018: Students can access their result at the official website cbse.nic.in or google.com

CBSE 12th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on May 26. Nearly 11.86 lakh students appeared for their CBSE Plus Two or Senior Secondary exams. The results will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Besides tech-giant Google will host the result for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. Microsoft too has come up with an app through which students can view their scores.

Besides websites and apps, the result of Class 12 will also be available via phones: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

CBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams 2018 from March 5. This year, the board has to face embarrasment when it found paper leak in the economics paper. Thousands of students protested against it and the police is probing the case. However, CBSE had to re-conduct the economics paper. A total of 10, 88,891 students appeared for their exam of which nearly 6.28 lakh were boys while 4.60 lakh were girls.

To view marks, the students of CBSE Class 12 have to keep their admit cards handy. Once the result is announced, they need to open the official portals or app and check their marks.

A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exam last year, of which 10,98,891 were from Class 12. A total of 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys appeared for the Intermediate exams. Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participating for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position for the number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321). Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

