CBSE to take ‘appropriate action’ for claims on improper evaluation of answer sheets

Counsel for students, senior advocate Kirti Uppal, said the CBSE had “threatened” students to give an undertaking that they would not approach the court as they would be given photocopies of the answer-sheet. Counsel for students, senior advocate Kirti Uppal, said the CBSE had “threatened” students to give an undertaking that they would not approach the court as they would be given photocopies of the answer-sheet.

The CBSE has informed the Delhi High Court that despite the policy of re-evaluation being withdrawn from 2017 examinations, if any student applied to CBSE claiming that the “answer-sheet was not evaluated as per the marking scheme of major subjects,” the board would take “appropriate remedial action.”

“These cases would be dealt under the verification scheme,” said Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain. “The government’s (CBSE’S) stand is very clear. We have done away with re-evaluation. We stand by it,” the ASG said.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Yogesh Khanna said the CBSE had to consider all students who applied to it with similar grievance. “It cannot be confined to the petitioners or those who have approached this court,” the bench said. Read | CBSE 12th result 2017: Application date extended for verification, rechecking extended, click here

The ASG also said all such applications would be considered on “first come first serve basis”. The “concerned marking scheme” would be uploaded on the board’s website within two days, he added.

On Friday, the ASG had said that one of the reasons for scrapping the re-evaluation policy was that “only around 0.02 per cent difference in marks was seen after undertaking the process”. It was also causing “inevitable delay,” Jain said.

The decision of the board to do away with the system was informed to students well in advance — in October 2016, the ASG had said.

Counsel for one of the petitioner, Aakanksha Nehra, then said the scope of verification was subject to certain limitations like providing only for re-totalling, finding whether all answers were evaluated besides checking whether all marks given in the answer script was transferred to the first page of the script for totalling.

The court then said that re-evaluation was not provided to students as a legal/constitutional right. This was an established legal precedent, it said. “It depends on the rules (made by CBSE). ASG has gone an extra step,” the bench said. Read | CBSE 12th result 2017: Delhi High Court asks why re-evaluation should be scrapped, click here

Meanwhile the bench also said scrutiny of the board’s decision to scrap the policy of re-evaluation could not be done “in a jiffy.” “We have to balance the equity. Let us strike a balance and do it reasonably,” it said.

