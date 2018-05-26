CBSE 12th result 2018: What are last 5 years toppers doing these days?

CBSE 12th result 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2018: The students can check the results through the websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12 examination today. While the board does not release the merit list and the name of the toppers, however, the concerned school does reveal the names. Let’s see what the CBSE last five year toppers’ are doing these days:

CBSE 12th result 2018: Toppers of last five years

In 2017, Raksha Gopal from Amity International School, Noida secured all India first rank with 99.6 per cent. While most toppers belong to the Science stream, Gopal was from Arts stream. She is pursuing BA (Hons) Political Science with minor in Economics from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College. “Many believe that toppers belong only from science stream, however, subjects in humanities are equally high scoring. Most students efforts are undermined as it seems that scoring a perfect 100, in theory, is not possible. But I did score well,” she said in an interview with the indianexpress.com.

Subject wise marks of CBSE topper

English- 100

History- 99

Political Science- 100

Economics- 100

Psychology- 99.

Sukriti Gupta from Delhi topped the Class 12 examination with 497 marks (99.4 per cent) in 2016. She was a student of Montfort School, Delhi. At present, Sukriti is doing B Tech from IIT Delhi. Her perfect score was a hit among the Twitterati who came up with creative memes on her score.

In 2015, M Gayatri from Green Fields school, Saket topped the CBSE class 12 examination with 496 marks (99.2 per cent). A student of commerce stream, Gayatri scored 496 marks out of 500.

In 2014, Sarthak Aggarwal from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj secured all India first rank with 99.6 per cent marks in the Science stream. The topper studied Economics (Hons) from SRCC.

Similarly, in 2013, Paras Sharma from Delhi topped the Class 12 examination with 99 per cent marks. The topper scored 495 out of 500, with 100 in Mathematics, Accountancy, Economics and Business Studies and 95 in English.

Mohammad Ismat from Manipur topped the CBSE Class examination in 2012 by securing 99 per cent. He completed his graduation from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

