CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Class 12 result soon at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 will be released today on May 26. The result time is not announced yet, however, keep checking this page for more updates. This year, over 2.8 million students have registered for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 1.1 million students of Class 12 or Intermedate exam await for this exam.
CBSE has collaborated with Google and Microsoft to make result declaration easier. Through app and online, students will be able to check their Class 12 results. The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.
Last year, 10,76,761 students registered for the exam out of which 10,20,762 appeared for it. Of these students, 8,37,229 passed, giving a pass percentage of 82.02 percent, which was a 1.03 percent drop from last year’s 83.05 percent. Delhi’s Raksha Gopal from Arts stream had topped the exam.
Highlights
The results of CBSE class 12 examination will be declared after 12 pm, confirms CBSE PRO office
During the second phase, 69 expert volunteers including Principals, trained counsellors, and specialeducators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will beavailable for Tele-Counselling.
Out of these, 49 are from India including 2 special educators, while 20 experts are located inNepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah,RasAl-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.
The results of CBSE class XII examination will be announced today. The post-result counselling will begin from May 26 and continue till June from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. For the 21st consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class X and XII results.
The CBSE counselling is an outreach programme which is carefully designed keeping the heterogeneity of student’s population and geographical spread. CBSE Tele counselling is offered free of cost and voluntarily by trained counsellors and Principals from within CBSE affiliated schools located in India and outside India.