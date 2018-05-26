CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Class 12 result soon at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018: Results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2018: Results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 will be released today on May 26. The result time is not announced yet, however, keep checking this page for more updates. This year, over 2.8 million students have registered for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. Over 1.1 million students of Class 12 or Intermedate exam await for this exam.

CBSE has collaborated with Google and Microsoft to make result declaration easier. Through app and online, students will be able to check their Class 12 results. The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.

Last year, 10,76,761 students registered for the exam out of which 10,20,762 appeared for it. Of these students, 8,37,229 passed, giving a pass percentage of 82.02 percent, which was a 1.03 percent drop from last year’s 83.05 percent. Delhi’s Raksha Gopal from Arts stream had topped the exam.