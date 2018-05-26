CBSE 12th result 2018: IPL, AIIMS exam; 4 reasons students don’t want results today

CBSE 12th result 2018 today. Do you want the result to release today CBSE 12th result 2018 today. Do you want the result to release today

While CBSE will declare the result of Class 12 today and nearly 11 lakh candidates hold their breath, there are some who do not want to see their marks at least today. From their favourite match lined up this weekend to weekend vacations, here is the list of some of these students who are praying postponement of the result

Who will take aways this year’s IPL trophy — Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad? This is one question that is bothering Class 12 students more than their result. And if the Inter exam results do not turn out as per the expectations of your parents then you might not be allowed to open the television set. Don’t worry. You can catch all the live updates over the phone at Indianexpress.com.

IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan turned things around for SRH. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan turned things around for SRH. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

AIIMS MBBS exam: Students appearing for their medical exam might not want to get disturbed for their entrance exams scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday. CBSE marks may distract them. It may give them a boost or may go against their plans. How happy they will be if they find the result to release on Monday.

Vacation plans: So is it hills or some exotic location abroad you are planning? Hold down. Today is the result day and your bags are packed. Don’t panic, your family loves you and no matter what you score, you will get a chance to travel with them

Relative overdose: By now all your uncle-aunties, bua-fufa, mausi-mausa must have spread your roll number among all your relatives. After all, they need to know what have you have been doing throughout the year and what will be your future. Let it be, you just focus on your next move.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd