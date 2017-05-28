CBSE 12th result 2017 out: Here is how to cope with the stress

CBSE has released the results of Class 12. This year’s pass percentage has dipped to nearly 1 per cent. But a lot of students are unsatisfied from their result and are in stress. This is the time parents should take a stand and give encouragement to their wards so that they don’t feel depressed. There are certain symptoms by which one can analyse whether the child is feeling blue. These symptoms are loss of appetite, not taking interest in any conversation etc. The video will tell you how to cope up with this such problem.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd