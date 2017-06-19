CBSE class 12 result: Post verification, marks shoot up

CBSE 12th result 2017: Is it really wise for the CBSE to scrap re-evaluation? CBSE 12th result 2017: Is it really wise for the CBSE to scrap re-evaluation?

CBSE 12th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has received an “unprecedented” number of applications for verification of marks from class 12 students this year. The marks of many students have shot up significantly and even doubled after verification.

According to a report by the Times of India, a Delhi student, who scored 68 in mathematics, had witness the score rise to 95 marks after verification. Sonali had applied for verification after she had scored above 90 (with a 99 in economics) in all subjects except mathematics. “As I wanted to pursue economics honours, I had no option but to go for verification. However, many others didn’t apply out of fear or thought that nothing will happen out of this exercise,” said Sonali.

Another student named Samiksha Sharma whose marks shout up from 42 to 90 after verification. She had been terrified that she had lost all chances of getting admissions at the University of Delhi after seeing her class 12 board exam results. Read | When 90% comes too easy in CBSE exams. Click here

These girls are are not alone in the dilemma of large differences in scores before and after verification. This includes Mohammad Affan, a student in Mumbai, whose marks in mathematics shot up from 50 to 90 after verification and another student who had failed in economics with only only 9 marks in the subject, passed with 45 per cent after applying for verification.

This brings to question the efficiency of the evaluation and marks totaling process of the CBSE and puts its fight to scrap the re-evaluation process in the limelight. If there are such differences in the marking process, is it really wise for the CBSE to scrap re-evaluation? Read | Half of all 95s in CBSE English in Delhi’s private schools: Data. Click here

“All students should be allowed to obtain their evaluated answer sheets and then if they want, they should be allowed to apply for re-evaluation,” said a parent, according to TOI. A CBSE senior official has agreed that the mistake could have been due to various reasons including mistakes in totaling, transfer of wrong marks to the title page and supplementary answer book detachment.

