CBSE 12th result 2017: Delhi High Court asks why re-evaluation should be scrapped

CBSE 12th result 2017: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked for a reason behind the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) urge to get rid of the re-evaluation process after it was shown answer sheets where correct responses were awarded zero marks.

“Why should you do away with re- evaluation?” a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and A K Chawla asked the Board, questioning it on the “apparent errors” in evaluation which the CBSE’s Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain said were minuscule. The court noted that an error in the evaluation of even one student’s paper can result in putting that students carrier at stake, brushing aside the CBSE’s argument. Read | Irregularities in CBSE result: 3-member panel to probe evaluation errors, click here

The court further asked the Board whether it would rely on a mathematics teacher who cannot even total the marks of an already evaluated question paper, referring to reports about large differences in marks after students applied for verification.

The matter came under the court’s observation after students filed a plea against the CBSE’s decision to scrap the re-evaluation process. They have also sought parity with 150 students from Odisha who are demanding that their answer sheets be re-evaluated. Read | CBSE class 12 results: Only 2.47 per cent students requested for verification of marks, click here

