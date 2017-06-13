CBSE 12th result 2017: Plea filed in High Court for re-evaluation of Economics answer sheet

CBSE 12th result 2017: The judge directed the counsel for the CBSE to secure a copy of the court order and to place it before the Delhi High Court on June 15. CBSE 12th result 2017: The judge directed the counsel for the CBSE to secure a copy of the court order and to place it before the Delhi High Court on June 15.

CBSE 12th result 2017: A school student today moved the Delhi High Court alleging faulty evaluation of her Economics answer sheet in this year’s class XII board examination. The student wanted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) authorities to re-evaluate her answer sheet. Justice C Hari Shankar, however, was not inclined to pass any direction on the ground that the CBSE had discontinued the practice of re-evaluation of marks for all subjects from 2017.

The judge said he has sympathy for every child, but he could not pass an order as there was no specific challenge to the CBSE’s October 2016 notification, discontinuing re- evaluation.

“In view of this, it appears to be prima facie difficult to grant any relief,” the court observed. On this the counsel for the girl informed the court that recently the Orissa High Court had directed the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer sheets of 18 class XII students who had moved a plea alleging faulty evaluation.

Taking note of this, the judge directed the counsel for the CBSE to secure a copy of the court order and to place it before the Delhi High Court on June 15. It also asked the counsel for both the parties to inform it if there was any disclaimer on the CBSE’s website that the “photocopy of an evaluated answer book shall not be challenged by any examinee in the court of law or make any claim on this account in any forum”.

The girl has approached the court seeking direction to the CBSE for a re-evaluation of her Economics paper and to supply her with a copy of the answer sheet. The CBSE’s counsel in court had vehemently opposed the re-evaluation of answers as the process has been stopped as a policy decision.

